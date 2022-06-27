This Is A Sign You Officially Need To Drink More Water With This Motivational Water Bottle!

If you have trouble remembering to drink water everyday, then we have the product for you!

Introducing your very own inspirational, motivational water bottle...I know, genius.

The water bottle comes with time markers on the actual bottle and it's translucent so you can see your daily water consumption. It's great for measuring your daily water intake, reminding you to keep hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day - something we ALL need.

Here's what it looks like:

The water bottle itself is BPA-free and non-toxic and claims to be leakproof! It also comes in other cute colours, so you can choose your own to suit your personality.

Keen to level up that hydration? You can get yours here for only $19.99! It's time to get hydrated, dorrrling!

