This Incredible Bed Will Move Your Partner Back Over To Their Side

If you are sick of your partner rolling onto your side of the bed during the night, then help might be on the way!

A new type of technologically advanced bed will nudge your partner back onto their side of the bed if they stray from their allocated side.

The bed is being developed by Ford (yes, the car manufacturer) and is unfortunately still just a prototype. The bed will use Ford's Lane-Keeping technology and special sensors to identify when someone has moved out of their spot, and help return them back to their place.

Take a look at how it works in this video:

