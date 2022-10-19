This Iconic Singer Has Been Announced To Play Mrs. Potts In Beauty And The Beast

It seems as though Hollywood is listening when it comes to who we want to play iconic roles in live action remakes of some of our favourite movies.

While Beauty and the Beast has already been given the movie treatment, it is getting a one-off special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of it's Best Picture nomination at the 64th Academy Awards in 1992.

So, who will be playing Mrs. Potts the loveable teapot?

Shania Twain!

The singer took to social media to make the announcement, with an appropriate post!

The Beauty and the Beast special is scheduled to be released on 15 December, will star H.E.R. as Belle and Josh Groban as the Beast, while Rita Moreno will narrate.

