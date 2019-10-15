This Iconic Brisbane Pub Has Taken Out Best Hotel In QLD For 2019

After 60-years in operation, the Glen Hotel has taken out the win for Queensland's Hotel Of The Year at the 2019 QHA Awards for Excellence.

The annual awards ceremony, hosted at Brisbane's Convention & Exhibition centre last night saw Queensland’s biggest franchised hotels compete for the title which was awarded to the Glen along with an award for Best Casual Dining.

Check out the full winners list here.

