This Hotel Is Now Offering Meditation From Their Bathtubs By One Of The Bachie Boys!

We all need a little bit of rest and relaxation right? Maybe during COVID you've even delved into a little meditation? If not, this hotel is offering to get you grounded!

QT Hotels have announced they've teamed up with relaxation master (and former Bachelorette suitor from Sophie Monk's season of the show) Luke McLeod from Soul Alive to provide three categories of 'always on' meditations that you can enjoy from your hotel bed... or even the bathtub!

They're split into Recharge, Relax and Kickstart - depending on what you need of course.

While we can't travel much these days, perhaps looking into a 'stay-cation' could be exactly what your aura needs to recharge?

Find out more info here.

