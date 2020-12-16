This Hotel Is Letting You Book Out A Whole Floor, Your Own DJ And More Just Like Mariah Carey

Have you ever wanted to live your life like Mariah Carey does or are you more of a Kimye type? Well grab your squad and hold on for dear life because you can now make that a reality.

We've missed so many birthdays this year and so many celebrations, so it's time to make up for it.

QT Hotels across Australia and New Zealand are now letting you book out an ENTIRE floor for yourself and your mates PLUS they will totally tailor the experience for you.

Do you want your own DJ? Done. Games room? Done. VIP drinks on arrival for your entourage? Easily done.

QT's 'Floor'd' will welcome the host and 15 to 40 of their closest friends who will be offered one whole floor matched with individualised service by a dedicated team of hosts.

With three ‘levels’ to choose from, guests can pick their package and shape their evening from a three-course sit-down dinner, VIP drinks on arrival, private pop-up bars, DJs, wedding celebrants, tattooists, drag queen bingo, gaming rooms, gifts, treats and surprises, all on their own terms, on their own floor.

What a way to finish of a less than perfect yeat, with something so bougie and perfect!

Find out more info here.

