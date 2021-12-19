This Hotel Has Teamed Up With Barbie For The Ultimate Staycation!

It's the Ultimate Barbie Staycation! Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) has teamed up with Barbie to create an iconic Barbie hotel this week!

There's an ENTIRE floor of 14 themed rooms, with the iconic pink palette and celebrating some of Barbie's careers (she's had a lot!). Each room has a story to tell and includes themes like, Barbie You Can Be Anything, Barbie Fantasy and Barbie EXTRA!

Barbie Suite | Image: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Barbie Suite | Image: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

There's also an exclusive Barbie Cafe, serving breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails in style.

Barbie Cafe | Image: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Barbie Cafe | Image:

Check out the Barbie Suite:

Barbie Suite | Image: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Immerse in 105 sqm suite with city view, one king bed, a living room and a luxurious bathroom fitted with round-shaped marble bathtub. Additional connecting 47 sqm Grand Room (non-Barbie themed) option is available for this room type.

Amenities:

• BARBIE themed amenities

• Two large LED television with cable/satellite channels

• Individual Wireless Access Points

• Large in-room safe suitable to store laptops

• Hairdryer

• Cordless phone(s)

• Nespresso coffee maker and capsules

• Tea and coffee making facilities

• Minibar

Barbie Suite | Image: Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Now, if you're heading to Malaysia this week and want to book your Barbie stay, head here!

