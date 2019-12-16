This High Tech Play Centre Lets Melbourne Kids Try Out Different Careers

If you're already dreading coming up with school holiday activity ideas, then we've found a new one on the Melbourne scene that might be just what your kids are looking for!

DreamCity is a new high-tech activity centre for kids age 3-13 which gives them the chance to try out different activities that simulate actual careers.

Their website explains, "DreamCity is an amazing world where science, technology, engineering, arts and maths collide, in an explosion of fun. A place where kids take on the careers of the future and explore the power of science in everyday lives."

Kids will get the chance to pretend to be an aircraft pilot, a podcast producer, a surgeon, a firefighter and more to give them a fun and hands on learning experience.

And there's also a cafe on site for parents to enjoy a coffee while their kids get involved in all the different activities!

What: DreamCity

Where: DFO South Wharf, Level 1

Bookings and more details: dreamcity.com.au

