This Guy Heading Into The Bachie Mansion Has MAJOR Reality TV Connections

Bachelorette Fans have uncovered the identity of one of this year's Bachelorette contestants and his bizarre connections to reality tv.

Last week the latest trailer for The Bachelorette dropped, which introduced us to a number of men who are in the running to win the heart of either Elly or Becky Miles.

Bachelorette fans, who could also double as FBI agents, have uncovered the identity of the guy who appears in the trailer for a brief moment wearing a white tux.

His name is Damien Stone and he hails from Victoria. Before you get too excited and start punching his name to the Instagram search bar, his account is set to private until the show airs next month.

However, fans have uncovered A LOT about Damien from some serious social media lurking and have found that Stone has some major connections to reality tv.

Strap in, it's a complicated ride, but we've broken it down for you:

Want more Bachie goss? Catch up here:



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.