This Golden Retriever Has Just Become An Official World Record Holder

Who needs a ball boy when you have Finley?

A Golden Retriever from the States has became the Guinness World Record Holder for the most Tennis Balls held in mouth, and this is too cute to handle.

Finley's parents couldn't be prouder of their pooch, saying that they saw glimpses of talent in Finley at age two when he started hoarding tennis balls, that soon progressed into an extraordinary skill of fitting six into his mouth.

While it's easy to admire Finley, you have to consider the degree of difficulty for a K9 to achieve such a feat.

Along with being crowned a Guinness World Record Holder, Finley also manages an Instagram account. Following the successful World Record attempt, Finley signed off with "Thank you for all the love and support. 2020 is my year!"

What a good boy. Well done Finley!

Find out how Finley gets 6 balls in his mouth:

