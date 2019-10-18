This Forehead Buzzer Could Help Stop Your Partner’s Snoring Problem!

When our pet is snoring as it sleeps, we think it’s adorable, right?

But when it’s 2am and our partner is snoring as loud as thunder, then we’re more likely to throw a pillow at them than sigh ‘aww’.

If snoring is a major problem in your relationship, messing up your sleep routine so that you feel like you never get enough sleep, then there might be a new gadget to help you and your partner out!

The Somnibel, created by medical equipment company Sibelmed, is a small snoring buzzer that can be attached to your forehead.

It’s advertised to reduce obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) by one third in a few days and works by vibrating when the wearer rolls onto their back.

Most OSA cases are worsened when someone sleeps on their back, so the gadget vibrates in order to shift the wearer back onto their side, and in turn stops the thunderous snoring.

The device has gone through a validated clinical trial of 128 patients, with patients in the trial reporting a 31% drop in OSA’s in the first week.

The Sibelmed site explains, “It is a Medical product that consists of a small piece of equipment weighing 17 g that sticks to the forehead using a single-use hypoallergenic adhesive.

“The device lightly vibrates when the patient sleeps in the supine position to induce him to change body position, reducing the occurrence of respiratory events while sleeping, whether as a result of positional apnea and snoring.”

The Somnibel is not yet on the market for purchase, but it’s rumoured to pop up sometime soon!

For now, here are some other ways to help prevent or quieten snoring.

