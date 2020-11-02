This Five-Year-Old Boy Fighting Cancer Celebrated Halloween With A Special Visit From Wetaskiwin Fire Department

Five-year-old Dawson Jackson's Halloween celebrations were far from traditional this year, but the kindness of local authorities and neighbours made all the difference to his trick-or-treating experience.

Dawson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic Leukemia on October 16th 2020. He spent the next 10 days as an inpatient at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton undergoing chemotherapy before returning home just days before Halloween.

Dawson’s mother, Raelynn Soderburg, said she wanted her son's Halloween to be extra special as they brace for the coming challenges of Dawson’s illness; the family will find out later this month if Dawson will have to continue on the aggressive form of chemo or be transitioned to a less aggressive dosage.

Being immunocompromised, Dawson's family decided that it was safer for Dawson not to go trick-or-treating. Instead, they devised a plan for reverse trick-or-treating, where Dawson would dress up in his costume as neighbours, friends and family dropped Halloween candy to him.

But the neighbours weren't the only ones to get on board the reverse trick-or-treating train!

The City of Wetaskiwin Fire Department and RCMP officers drove by with lights and sirens on, and the department's mascot, Sparky, even hopped out to say g'day and present Dawson with a new fireman's hat and costume.

It's a Halloween that won't soon be forgotten by the honorary firefighter.

Head to Let's Fight Cancer With Dawson on Facebook to support Dawson and his family by participating in the online fundraiser auction.

