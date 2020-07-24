This Fan Theory Suspects That Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs On Taylor Swift's New Album

Oh Joe, you don't fool us! Or anyone else on the internet for that matter, because there are theories swirling that her boyfy co-wrote a couple of songs on Taylor Swift's surprise new album, Folklore.

You see, Taylor has been previously known to have used a fake name when she wrote This Is What You Came For with her ex, Calvin Harris. On the credits, she went by the name Nils Sjöberg - random as, I know. 

So, it wouldn't come as a total surprise to fans if she collaborated with her boyf, Joe Alwyn, on a couple of tunes. Then, tried to do a sneakysneaky on us and change his name. We see you, T-Swizzle!

There is a theory going wild proving it could be very well be true and it is SO believable. This is it:

