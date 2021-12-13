This Fan Theory About The Holiday Has Turned It Into A Horror Movie!

One of our favourite movies for Christmas time, The Holiday, has all of a sudden become a grim story that could be the perfect horror movie!

There's a fan theory swirling on Reddit, which tells the story of Kate Winslet (Iris) and Jude Law (Graham), who are planning a trap for Cameron Diaz (Amanda Woods), where they plan that Graham will marry her, they'll kill her and inherit her fortune. Creepy.

The theory goes that Graham murdered his first wife and he and Iris have used the house wapping website to get Amanda to town.

Here, Iris will go to America and check out Amanda's digs to see if she has enough money and property. She is then over-the-moon when she sees how luxe her house is and knows she and Graham have hit the jackpot.

Graham sets up an "accidental" meeting with Amanda (when really, this was his plan all along) and then develops a relationship with her.

But also, Iris develops a close friendship with Arthur, the old screenwriter, and wanted to try to marry him so he would leave his house and fortune to her, but Jack Black (Miles) interfered.

Is this not the creepiest theory ever? Whoever started this, they deserve some sort of award because this has given us chills!

But, to be fair, we'll stick with the original The Holiday, thanks!

