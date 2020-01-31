FYI: A Limited Time Sparkly Unicornetto Frozen Martini Actually Exists

Calling all sweet tooths!

Article heading image for FYI: A Limited Time Sparkly Unicornetto Frozen Martini Actually Exists

The Beach Hotel

If you have been waiting all summer for the perfect frozen fix, this is it.

Renowned for their crazy cocktail concoctions, The Beach Hotel at Seaford have really stepped up their game this year by creating the magical, yet delicious Unicornetto, a frozen martini modelled in the pastel pinks and blues of mythical unicorns.

The sparkly cocktail is currently available for just $10...like, it would be rude not to try it!

Eve Swain

12 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

Listen Live!
