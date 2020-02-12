This Cookie Dough Bar Is Giving Away Limited Addition Stuffed V-Day Cookies

These bad boys are thiccc and yes, the bigger, the better.

Get Chunky is your go-to place for out-of-this-world cookies and you can even design your own ice cream cookie sandwich but no that's not we are here for right now.

For a limited time, only these guys are also doing a couple of Valentine's Day specials that you'll want to wrap your mouth around.

First up, they've created a special strawberries and cream cookie —vanilla dough stuffed with real strawberries and white chocolate chips, drizzled with pink chocolate and sprinkled with love heart confetti—which will blow your mind.

Then they've also got a collaboration with Kuld Creamery going on where you can find their red velvet cookies swirled through Kuld's pink cheesecake ice cream.

Both are only available from Friday 14 February until Sunday 16 February, and just when you thought it couldn't get any sweeter you can get these bad boys with any coffee for a fraction of the price.

We're talking $2 regular coffee or $3 large coffee when you buy one of those delicious cookies between 10am and 12pm every day of the week.

Go on, you deserve it. Stuff your face silly this weekend with that special someone, or the gals or just by yourself...lol

Sorry, not sorry.

