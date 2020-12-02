This Colour Has Been Crowned The Official Colour of 2020

Each year the Pantone Colour Institute chooses a colour of the year based on "what is taking place in our global culture at the moment in time."

I know what you're thinking, 2020 is a year that dragged us through the pits of hell, so it must be a satanic red, or a deep, deep, dark life-sucking black. But no, Pantone chose Classic Blue as the official colour of 2020.

Ooooh so soothing, so calming, so... not like the year we've had.

Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, explains that the colour was chosen not to reflect the year we've had, but a colour that invokes feelings that we need.

"We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that expressed in Classic Blue, a solid a dependable blue hue we can always rely on. Imbued with a deep resonance Classic Blue provides an anchoring foundation." - Leatrice Eiseman

I'm hoping that if we stare at this colour long enough it will make us forget all of the atrocities that unfolded this year.

There's a strong connection between your favourite colour and your personality traits:

