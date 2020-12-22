This *Checks Notes* Dan Andrews Christmas Light Show Is Here To Prove Aussies Do Have The Best Culture

Just when you really thought you had seen it all this year, we stumbled across not one, but TWO Aussie homes who have perfectly timed their Christmas light displays to the voice of a Victorian angel, Dan Andrews.

Yes, these Aussie homes located in the state of Victoria have centred their Christmas lights around the ‘Get on the Beers' (Featuring Dan Andrews) remix by Mashd N Kutcher.

So, before you hear anyone say that us Aussies don't have a culture, well what do you call this:

Or this:

We'll wait...

Unfortunately, the only houses we know of (so far) are located in Melbourne's Kings Park and Sandringham, so if you just so happen to be a Victorian, head on down and check them out before the festive season ends!

What a way to wrap up (pun intended) the year that has been 2020.

