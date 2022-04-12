This Bridgerton Star Begged Producers For Shirtless Scenes!

You wouldn't think Bridgerton would be the show that would have actors BEGGING producers for shirtless scenes, since they seem to love a bit of nudity.

However, we have been proven wrong! One actor in particular really wanted to get his kit off for his role in season 2 of the Netflix hit show.

Calam Lynch, who played printers assistant and Elouise Bridgerton's love interest Theo Sharpe was desperate to show off his toned physique!

"I work out anyway, so I was like, 'Finally, there’s a reason. I can show the world!'", he told Page Six.

He continued, "I was pestering executive producers Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen, and everyone on set being like, 'What do you think? Maybe Theo’s topless in this scene? Maybe he’s doing the printing but he’s topless.'”

Unfortunately for him AND us, it didn't happen and he was very much clothed in the show.

Hopefully he returns in season 3 and gets his wish!

