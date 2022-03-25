This Bridgerton Makeup Collection Will Have You Swooning!

Global beauty brand, PAT McGRATH LABS, has joined forces with Shondaland and Netflix for an exclusive beauty collaboration inspired by the romance and passion of the smash hit TV show, Bridgerton. So, if you've ever wanted to live your best Bridgerton life, here is your best change to rendezvous with romance!

This next-generation Limited Edition Palette presents six resplendent Regency-era Eye Shadows in five futuristic finishes: a velvety plum matte, a peony pink satin-matte Eye Blush, a luminous pale rose gold Highlighter and an electrifying pair of sparkling astral shades in pastel aqua metallic and divinely deepened chartreuse.

It stars three baked Blushes complemented by a heavenly heart-shaped mélange Highlighter, curated to achieve divine Regency-meets-modern lustre

This instantly iconic luminiser is presented in a Regency-meets-modern powder pot with an ultra-soft body puff designed to lavish your face, eyes and body in luxurious layers of prismatic sparkle and sunkissed shimmer. Formulated with skin-nourishing squalene, its delicate pigments melt into the skin, imparting a smooth flawless finish and seamless incandescent intensity, complemented by an irresistible petal-perfect scent. It comes in two shades - Pale Moon & Golden Majesty.

With a unique infusion of botanical collagen and passion fruit oil, SatinAllure™ Lipstick creates a mesmerising dewy effect, helping to keep lips seductively soft and moisturised. Apply directly from the bullet for maximum seduction or press onto your pout for divine debutante allure. It comes in 7 shades!

Create your most extravagant, exquisite and exhibitionistic eyes with a divinely decadent, debutante essential: a hyper-pigmented Velvet Kohl Eyeliner inspired by Season II of the Shondaland and Netflix smash hit series “Bridgerton.” Combining infinite smudgeability with intense jet-black colour, it sculpts and smoulders, elevating every look to a work of art.

Expertly curated by Pat for opulent illumination, this ingenious Palette marries two Divine Blush hues with a heavenly Divine Glow Highlighter to deliver the ultimate in multidimensional colour and radiance.

This Limited Edition Palette presents a queen’s ransom of six ultra-regal colours: luminous pink satin-matte, velvety plum taupe-matte, iridescent blue astral, platinum rose metallic, brilliant berry satin-matte and an opalescent champagne highlighter alight with soirée-ready sparkle. Shadows span an array of petal-soft textures, including luminous satin eye blushes, sublime shimmers, mesmerising metallics and a diamond sparkle astral.

Indulgently creamy to the touch – yet silky soft in application – this crystalline gel-powder becomes one with the skin, evoking a gilded glow from within, while laying down a smoothing veil of multidimensional sparkle. It comes in two shades - XTreme Gold 002 & Incandescent Gold 002.

You can shop the full collection here!

Bridgerton Season 2 Will Be Turning These Pop Songs Into Instrumental Covers!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android