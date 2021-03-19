This Boutique In SA Supplies Formal Attire For Families Who Can't Afford It!

While we all LOVE formal season, we know it can become a little expensive on ye old wallet!

Well have no fear, that's where this South Australian boutique, With Love, comes in handy. They supply kids with suits and dresses (or whatever you want to wear) for their school formals!

Take a listen below to find out more:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download LiSTNR App & catch up now to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!