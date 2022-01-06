This Band-Aid Hack Is Gonna Change Your Life

Do you find yourself using Band-Aid's like they're going out of fashion because you keep accidentally injuring yourself?

Everyone has a pile of them in their bathroom cabinet, but did you know there's a way you can put them on without messing it up? Because let's be real, there's always that section that you just can't seal down!

In a hacks video on TikTok, we were given the best solution to make Band-Aids work better.

Instead of wrapping the ends around as they are, you want to cut through them to make two thin strips on each side.

Here, you'll wrap them over each other as seen in the video:

Is that not the easiest thing ever?!

Hailey Bieber Divides Fans With Her Cookie Baking Hack

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!