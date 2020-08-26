This Aussie Penguin Has Been Binge-Watching Pingu In Iso So Now We're Watching It Too

Watch us watch this penguin watching Pingu on repeat.

For anyone who doesn't have a childhood memory of Pingu, you have somehow missed a core memory that now even this Perth penguin has and you don't...

Pierre is a rockhopper penguin at Perth Zoo, who washed up a little distraught on the WA coast earlier this month.

To help pass the time while he's been in rehab and before he gets released back into the great outdoors, Zoo staff have been keeping him entertained with quality technology time.

“What I have here is an iPad for our rockhopper penguin Pierre,” the zookeeper explained.

“Pierre is by himself in the vet department and does get a bit lonely at times, and to make his life a bit more enriching we’ve decided to get other rockhoppers online for him to watch.”

Not only has our little, noot noot friend been reminiscing over fictional penguins but he's also been face-timing other zoo animals stuck in iso around the world !

Honestly, what a little cutie.

