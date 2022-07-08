This Aussie Pantry Staple Can Heal Mouth Ulcers In One Day!

An Aussie mum has shared the most wild way she gets rid of a mouth ulcer, and you're likely to have it in your pantry already!

Blogger Mel Watts has taken to her Instagram to share the genius and very Aussie way she gets rid of any mouth ulcers, and it all comes down to...VEGEMITE!

Mel wrote in her caption, "Surely you guys did this too? Got an ulcer? No problem mate get some Vegemite on it and she’ll be right! This one was done growing up to help do something with it. I don’t know what but it always helped the ulcer pain. Stings like a MOFO but you also get a spoonful of Vegemite so winning! #vegemitekid #straya"

Watch her video here:

EEK! We can feel the sting from heeeeere! But we also really want to try it for ourselves.

Bring on our next ulcer!

