This Aussie Mum Just Won The Lotto Twice With Over $40.5 Mill & Her Reaction Was Priceless

What would you do if you became a millionaire overnight?

Well, this is what exactly happened to a Brisbane mother who has taken home the entire $40 million jackpot.

She was the only person in Australia to hold a winning division one ticket!

But it didn't stop there, she also won division two 19 times, meaning, in total, she’s taking home $40,532,533...

So, as you can imagine, once she got that all-important phone call, she broke down, according to Lotto officials.

“My heart is about to beat through my chest,” she told the Lott officials.

“You have no idea what this means to me. It’s a dream come true.

“I am feeling so breathless! I think I might faint or throw up!

“This is insane. I can’t believe this is happening!

“My mind is all over the place. I can’t stop shaking. I feel so free!”

The woman wants to remain anonymous but she couldn't wait to tell her family and share the love (and money) with them!

She added the win was a huge relief as she recently had been going through some tough times.

“I am going to get a house and I want to share it with my family,” she said of how she would spend the money.

“I will also help some of my friends that have done so much for me.

“I am going to retire too and then I will spend my time travelling around Australia, instead of working!

“What can’t I do?”

Wow. Lowkey sounds like us after a few too many wines with the crew. But still, what an absolute mood!

The winning numbers in Powerball draw 1274 on Thursday 15 October 2020 were 27, 7, 31, 32, 2, 9 and 15.

The all-important Powerball number was 7. Fricken lucky number 7.

