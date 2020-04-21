This Aussie Couple’s Wedding Photos Have Gone Viral After Posing With Their Bins In Isolation

If there's one thing us Aussies know how to do well, it's how to turn any situation into a laughing matter, and the Bin Isolation Outing Facebook page is a perfect example.

The Facebook page has transformed from a humble page dedicated to local Aussies dressing up in their best attire to take the bins out, to something truly elaborate.

The latest post to gain attention online comes from couple Dan and Louise Smith, whose wedding photos have received 8,000 comments and been shared 310 times!

We spoke with Louise on air this morning to hear all about their very unique 2020-style wedding:

Check out the pics:

You can see some of our favourite Bin Isolation Outing posts here!

