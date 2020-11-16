This Aussie Company Has Launched Perfume For Your Doggo

In 2020, there has been one constant thing keeping us happy... the love of our dogs. So why not spoil them back with a little indulgence to say thank you for their loyalty?

Australian company Harlow Harry is paving the way when it comes to products for our puppers with their range of perfume for dogs.

They have lovingly (and carefully) crafted two fragrances for your dog -

Hunter 33 - A sophisticated, fresh unisex scent, combining amber and woody notes, that will linger on your dog, ensuring quality cuddles on the couch every day.

Bellevue 162 - A delicately intoxicating, unisex scent for your dog combining woody and floral tones, that will have you caving, and them sleeping on the bed every night.

Both fragrances also come in a conditioning pet shampoo.

We caught up with Co-founder Rachel Crawford to chat about this incredible idea.

How did the idea for a puppy fragrance come about?

To be honest, over a few Pinot Noir's in the Hunter Valley. We started brainstorming potential business ventures starting in areas we are both passionate about. We're both dog-obsessed, so after we identified the pet industry as a direction we wanted to explore (and a couple more Pinot's), our vision exploded.

What has been the response from dog owners?

Pretty amazing. We have connected with a huge network of dog owners through their dogs Instagram accounts and local Sydney dog events. These owners love nothing more than spoiling their dogs and are really supportive of small business and innovative Australian made products.

How do you make a fragrance 'puppy friendly'?

You can't use just any old product on your dog. Dogs have a different pH to humans and need specially formulated products that don't cause irritation or dry out their skin. Sophisticated scents add another layer of complexity as there are a range of fragrance notes that dogs won't tolerate. We worked with our perfumer and experienced team of chemists to develop products that are gentle and in scents that appeal to both dogs and humans.

What's on the horizon when it comes to trends for our pets?

We are seeing people investing more, and more often in their pets. Dog owners are seeking premium, quality products that are aesthetically pleasing and safe for their pets. While some dog services have been impacted by COVID, we’ve been lucky to see an uptake in at-home grooming products which understandably stems from people spending more time than ever at home with their stinky dogs (pre-Harlow Harry that is).

Rachel revealed her and Co-founder Grant recently returned to the Hunter to celebrate and brainstorm what's next for their expanding brand. Whatever it is, we want TEN!

You can get your hands on the fragrances (that start at $43) here.

