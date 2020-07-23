This Aussie Baker's Hyper-Realistic Chicken Breast Cake Has Gone VIRAL!

A Tasmanian baker has taken the internet by storm after showing off her hyper-realistic cakes! Alice Munro spoke to the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath after her raw chicken breast-looking cake went viral.

The craziest part of ALL of this is that she's self-taught. Her skill has divided the internet after she revealed her raw chicken was actually a cake.

After her grandchildren came along, Alice wanted to get creative and make them some pretty cool cakes. After some YouTube tutorials and a bit of experimentation, she is now the queen of making cake look like everyday food.

Wait until you hear how long it took Alice to create the chicken breast cake!

Missed the chat? Here's what Alice had to say about her viral chicken breast cake:

