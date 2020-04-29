This Aussie Baker Is Mailing Free Sourdough Starter Kits To Solve All Your Iso Baking Needs

If you're looking to up the ante on your baking skills, this is the perfect way to do it!

DIY sourdough.

Honestly, enough said.

New York-based Aussie chef Xinyi Lim (who’s been stuck in Sydney in the lockdown) has kicked up her Start The Spread project over here in Aus, and is popping ziplock baggies of sourdough starter in the mail for keen bakers around the country!

In the little iso care package, you will find two sachets of dried starter (one for you, and one to be paid forward to a friend), a little booklet with some of her musings on the current isolation situation, as well as a handy guide on how to get your sourdough starter activated.

Simples!

There’s no doubt that her inbox has been flooded with people looking to get their mitts on these bad boys, so all you gotta do to get yours is send your name and address to her email – [email protected] and eagerly sit at your doorstep until it arrives!

The sourdough starter packs are free, but she’s asking for a small donation to cover shipping costs if you can afford it.

So, that’s right mates, it’s time to level up from that basic damper baking to this elite carby goodness!

