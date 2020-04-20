This App Tells You If Your Partner Is On Tinder During Iso!

Even while most of us are cooped up at home each weekend cheaters are finding their ways to be unfaithful online, but this new app will help you catch out secret swipers!

Dating apps are recording massive surges during Covid19 isolation, and of the now 10 million plus users on Tinder, you can guarantee there are a few already spoken for.

Cheaterbuster, which was originally designed to bring awareness to digital privacy, will let you enter in your partners name and their location, and will reveal whether or not they've been swiping behind your back!