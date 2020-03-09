This Animal-Friendly Yoga Class Lets You Practice Your Downward Dog... With Actual Dogs!

Now, this is an exercise class we can get around, yoga with actual dogs!

The guys at Yab Yum Yoga and SAFE Bunbury have teamed up to bring us dog yoga on Sunday the 29th march at 10:30am.

Word on the street is that there will be rescues pups on offer (So, remember not to bring your doggo to this session).

If you've been thinking about adding to your furry family, this is the paw-fect time.

Tickets for the dog yoga sesh are $30 and all proceeds go to charity - it is literally a win, win.

If you're not much of a yoga guru there will also be a free event on offer from 12pm which includes all your pooches essentials.

Think, market stalls where you can spoil your pooch rotten with the latest treats and locally made wares, an off-leash play area, food specials just for your hound, a photo booth you can go crazy in together, free doggy treats with every cocktail purchased and the Mut Strutt doggy fashion show.

Honestly, what more could you ask for? For more information, click here.

