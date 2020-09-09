This Adorable Wedding Service Exists & It Pampers Your Pet For The Paw-Fect Day

Talk about having the most paw-fect day!

Thanks to the legends at I Do Paws, you can now have your beloved fur baby trained, pampered and chauffeured to your wedding.

It doesn't matter whether your 4 legged friend is the ring bearer, best man, flower girl or seated guest, the expert pet service will make sure your fur bub is comfortable.

So, your best friend will have the time of its life while you marry the love of your life!

They can even get you matching outfits for you and your pet for the big day!

Take a listen to the full chat with the SA owner below:

