Welp, This 51-Second Video Of Daddy Hemsworth Telling Me 'I'm Perfect' Just Got Me Pregnant

We don't think there is anything we can say to prepare your loins for what you're about to witness, but all we're gonna say is that not all heroes wear capes.

In what can only be classified as a colossal mess of a year, this beautiful blue-eyed Aussie specimen has come in like a wrecking ball (ha - pun intended) to fix pretty much any negative thought in that pretty little head of yours.

Or any other thought for that matter.

Chris Hemsworth has blessed us all with this pep talk which literally just got me pregnant.

Have a geeze below, but you might need to have a moment (or if you're anything like us) a few hours alone with this glorious specimen.

You're welcome.

Feel free to share this with your loved ones because everyone deserves a little pep talk from a Hemsworth, and not gonna lie we're pretty sure he said he loved us at the end, but we'll leave that one open to interpretation...

