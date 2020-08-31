This 3-Year-Old Was Just Thrown Into The Air By A Kite Turning My Childhood Dreams Into Nightmares

Growing up, Mary Poppins had me believing there could be nothing more fun or wholesome than flying a kite.

That is until this footage surfaced of a three-year-old girl being savagely swung into the air by one. And she doesn't look she's having a great time.

The girl was attending the 2020 International Kite Festival in Hsinchu City, Taiwan when her kite wrapped around her stomach. Fortunately, she sustained only minor injuries in the ordeal after landing in a crowd of shocked onlookers.

The event was reportedly called off immediately following the incident, with the city's mayor Lin Chih-Chien issuing an apology on Facebook "to the victim and the public".

As for me, I'll be adding heights and kites to my growing list of fears.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.