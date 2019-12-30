This 108-Year-Old Has Confirmed The Secret To A Long Life Is Champagne

Alright, there is no doubt we all heard rumours around what the secret to a long life could potentially be, but now we have all the proof you need straight from the source.

And it gives you permission to down a bottle of champas.

The latest evidence comes from Dorothy Flowers, a 102-year-old woman who lives in the UK. She is a bloody living legend, and not just because she's managed to crack a century.

Her secret? According to her, drinking champagne and eating chocolate have helped her live longer.

On her birthday this year, Bupa UK Southlands Care Home created a Facebook post asking people to write her 108 cards for her very exciting birthday.

She ended up receiving 670 cards leading many to ask what she thinks has helped her live this long.

Cause duh - give us the goss.

During interviews, the resident manager Helene Ballinger spoke on behalf of Dorothy and gave some insight into her daily routine.

Firstly, Dorothy loves people and usually hangs out by the reception desk often. She also has her own exclusive draw of chocolates which apparently she regularly dips into.

But, the thing that she truly loves is a bit of bubbly, calling champagne the key to Dorothy's long life.

“Her real secret for longevity though has to be champagne,” she told them. “It’s the only thing we ever see her finish a glass of.”

So just to reiterate - chocolate and champagne will apparently see you through to 108.

Mate, I think I might just live forever if that's the case!

