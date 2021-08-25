Third Flight With Afghan Evacuees Lands In Adelaide As Kabul Crisis Escalates For Australians

A third flight of evacuees from Kabul has touched down on Australian soil, while four more RAAF flights have left Kabul airport in recent hours.

The latest group of 100 refugees fleeing Afghanistan's capitol now under Taliban rule, landed down at Adelaide Airport around 4am on Wednesday.

The National Briefing

The group of Australian citizens and Afghan nationals who all carry humanitarian visas were escorted by Australian Defence Forces to the Hotel Grand Chancellor for 14 days of quarantine.

Despite Australian troops helping more than 2450 people escape, fear is turning to despair for many Australian visas or passports holders who remain left behind driven back from Kabul Airport gates by Taliban forces.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the situation remains increasingly urgent for those who remain stranded.

"We know that the threat, the issues in relation to security of our people there increases on an hourly basis,” she said

“We’re doing all that we can, it is very difficult to make sure that people have the right documentation to be able to get through to the airport, but we also know that advice that people are needing to be able to get through is changing.” - MP Karen Andrews

However, World Vision chief Tim Costello told the ABC Australia is not doing enough to help get more people out.

"If you are just displacing people who are already waiting to come to Australia by saying it’s just within the humanitarian cap, that's not morally serious work. And that's why I think many Australians are rising up and saying 'we have to do better'" - AO Tim Costello

The Taliban has given the western world a deadline of August 31 deadline to evacuate out of Afghanistan.

