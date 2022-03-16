Third Death Linked To SA's Ambulance Crisis Within Two Days

A man in his 50s has died overnight in South Australia, marking the third death in two days linked to the state's ongoing ambulance response crisis.

According to the Ambulance Employees of South Australia (AEA), a call was made around 11pm on Tuesday after the man had fallen and was semi-conscious.

Issued a priority two case, emergency crews were required to attend the property within 16 minutes and assist.

However, the ambulance service received a call two hours later, detailing that the man had become unconscious.

"Crews, and Communications staff are utterly devastated," the AEA said.

"To the question in all of our minds: ‘how many more people have to die before Premier Marshall will do anything other than apologise?’."

It comes just 24 hours after reports two people, one aged in their 20s and one a 94-year-old female sadly died in separate incidents. The two cases had reportedly waited longer than 45 minutes for assistance.

It follows several incidents so far this year relating to the health crisis, tragically acting as a cornerstone discussion in the lead-up to this weekend's state election.

The ramping crisis is a key component to the election campaigns of both leadership votes.

As he expressed condolences to the families involved, Premier Steven Marshall said review will be taken to determine the reports.

"We can't just take the union’s word for it. We know the type of campaign they’re running at the moment," Marshall said.

"We don't have anything that suggests that the time delay was the cause of death in this circumstance."

