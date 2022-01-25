Third Covid Death Recorded In Tasmania As Omicron Peak Passes

Tasmania has recorded a third Covid death on Tuesday morning - a 79-year-old woman in the Launceston General Hospital.

The sad news comes as Covid cases rise slightly across the state with 643 new infections reported, up 24 from the previous day.

The state’s total number of active cases sits now at 5,252, with 954 released from isolation in the last 24-hours.

Meantime, hospital admissions have dropped to 35 patients being cared for with Covid.

Of those, 15 people are in hospital specifically for Covid, while three patients are in intensive care.

A further 20 patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 393 under observation through the remote service, while 10 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said Tasmania believes the peak has come and gone but warns of ongoing community transmission.

"I think the trends we're seeing in the recent days, is likely to reflect a reduction in community transmission from levels we saw earlier this month," he said.

"It's very hard to interpret where were at in terms of our plateau. I think we're past the peak of the initial entry of Omicron into the Tasmanian population." - Dr Veitch

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

