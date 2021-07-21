Think Your Mate Is Your Mate? An Expert's Advice On Falling For A Friend

Not many of us would admit it, but we’ve all been there; falling for a friend is a story as old and confusing as time itself.

The Hit Network were joined by a relationship expert, Dr Lurve (unfortunately a pseudonym), to discuss how to approach the awkward situation, and all the potential outcomes of admitting you think your mate might be your mate.

Is it comfort?

Is it lust?

Is it reciprocated?

Get all your questions answered by the love doctor, Dr Lurve:

