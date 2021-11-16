Things We're Loving Right Now: The Impossible Burger At Grill'd

There's a new burger at Grill'd that we can't get enough of.

The Impossible Burger has arrived at Grill'd and we think you're going to love it too.

Made from plant-based Impossible Meat, these burgers are juicy, meaty and satisfying. They cook and taste just like beef, and you honestly won't be able to tell the difference!

Try the Impossible Simply Grill'd, the Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger, the Impossible Garden Goodness and the Impossible Australian. Grill'd is the only burger joint in Australia where you will find Impossible patties.

For a limited time, Relish Members will get their first, second, third and fourth Impossible Burger for just $5 each.

Join Relish and find your nearest Grill'd at www.grilld.com.au.

This editorial is proudly sponsored by Grill'd.