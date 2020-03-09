Things Get SUPER Awkward When Drew From MAFS Is Questioned About A Potential Wife Swap

Fashionably late to the Married At First Sight party was couple Drew and KC, who joined the experiment in episode 18 last Tuesday.

This morning Drew addressed rumours surrounding his involvement in a wife swap, refusing to confirm or deny the allegations, but affirming that former contestant Jessika Power did reach out to him, saying, "She slid into my DMs."

Drew also talked about the other direct messages he's been receiving since appearing on the show, from insults to proposals, and even Rick and Morty quotes as a reference to the infamous housemate-gifted doll he packed for filming.

He also defended contestants who aren't being portrayed accurately, claiming:

"Most of the people in there are really nice people. And they've either got this big personality or they've got an amazing story. But coupled up with the people they are, and under those conditions, it can bring out the worst."

And Drew abruptly ended his own interview when one question made him accidentally drop an F-bomb!

