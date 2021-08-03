Thieves Ransacked Home of Alleged Murdered Port Hughes Woman

Thieves have raided the home of a Port Hughes woman who died after allegedly being bashed by her husband.

Cherry and Antony Ogar’s home was broken into last Tuesday and Thursday with thieves making off with electrical gear and a silver Mazda ute.

Cherry Ogar died of serious head injuries at the Royal Adelaide Hospital last week.

Her husband was initially charged with assault causing serious harm, but after her passing, the charges were upgraded to murder. He is set to face the Kadina Magistrate’s Court next year.

Police are investigating the burglary and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously report through the Crime Stoppers website.

