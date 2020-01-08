These Were The Top Baby Names In Victoria For 2019

The most popular baby names for Victoria in 2019 have been revealed! 

The top names had a lot in common - over 500 boys were named Oliver, while 419 girls were named Olivia. 

Oliver has been the most popular boys name in Victoria since 2014, while Olivia has been going back and forth with Charlotte for the female top spot for at least the last six years. Both names have been in the top 10 for the past decade.

BOYS

1. Oliver

2. Jack

3. Noah

4. William

5. Thomas

6. Leo

7. Lucas

8. Charlie

9. Henry

10. Ethan

 

GIRLS

1. Olivia

2. Mia

3. Charlotte

4. Amelia

5. Isla

6. Ava

7. Chloe

8. Zoe

9. Ruby

10. Harper

