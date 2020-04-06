These Twins Born During The COVID-19 Pandemic Were Given VERY Interesting Names
Here’s what they are!
A couple in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh have given birth to twins (a boy and girl), which were born during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown.
27-year-old mother Preeti Verma named her twins ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’ as a reminder of the hardships they faced during the lockdown.
Preeti told news agency Press Trust of India:
“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable."
What do you think of the names?
