These Outdoor Cinemas Will Make Your Dream of Watching Movies Under The Stars Come True

When it’s boiling hot outside, entertainment buffs usually retreat to the cinema for something to do with a powerful air conditioner. Add a choc top and slurpee to the mix and you are laughing.

We must say, the enclosed space doesn’t compare to beautiful Summer evenings, and with the addition of the newest and greatest films, it’s a night to remember.

Outdoor cinemas are pretty popular this time of year and they pop up at multiple venues. Here are a few thought starters for your next night out…

1. Lido on the Roof

This classic Hawthorn cinema will once again open its rooftop to the public. The line-up includes Cats, Frozen 2 and Little Women. They are also throwing a special midnight screening of Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker with special cocktails!

Where: 675 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn

When: Until January 16

Price: $20-$25

For program and tickets, go here.

2. American Express Openair Cinema

After a stint in Yarra Park, this pop-up has moved to St Kilda and is playing films every day until Christmas. Enjoy some of the latest flicks like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Ride Like A Girl and Charlie’s Angels. If you want to get fancy, you can purchase a bean bag package with popcorn and wait service.

Where: South Beach Reserve, St Kilda

When: Until December 20

Price: $20-$42

For program and tickets, go here.

3. Federation Square

As part of their Christmas Festival, you’ll be able to park yourself down for a night of festive films such as The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Home Alone, Edward Scissorhands and The Santa Clause. Oh, and did we mention it is FREE?

Where: Federation Square, Melbourne

When: December 21-24

Price: FREE!

For program, go here.

4. Cameo Outdoor Cinema

Grab a beach chair, bean bag, some food and bevvies for a perfect Summer night. The Addams Family, Jumanji: The Next Level and Jojo Rabbit are on the program and their packages also make for a perfect gift!

Where: 1628 Burwood Highway, Belgrave

When: Until January 22

Price: $12-$25

For program and tickets, go here.

5. Moonlight Cinema

This beloved event always brings the goods, including flicks like Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman and A Star Is Born. Of course, they’ve thrown in some Christmas classics like Love Actually and Elf too!

Where: Central Lawn at Melbourne Gardens, Melbourne

When: Until February (Date TBC)

Price: $20-$40

For program and tickets, go here.

6. Rooftop Cinema

If you are looking to see some films that are a little left of centre, head to the centre of the CBD for this classic space. Check out classics like The Silence of the Lambs, Pulp Fiction, Spirited Away and The Shawshank Redemption. The new stuff will make an appearance too, like Gemini Man, Judy and Joker.

Where: 252 Swanston Street, Melbourne

When: December 1 – January 30

Price: $26

For program and tickets, go here.

7. Carlton Christmas Cinema

Argyle Square will transform into an sparkly cinema dedicated to Christmas! The Muppets Christmas Carol, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Holiday and How The Grinch Stole Christmas are on the line-up. With so many restaurants along Lygon Street, it'll be the perfect Saturday night out. Plus, it's FREE!

Where: 153 Lygon Street, Carlton

When: Every Saturday until December 21

Price: FREE!

For program, go here.

