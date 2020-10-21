These Movies Might Be Scary, But What Happened During Filming is TERRIFYING

With Halloween fast approaching, it's always fun (I use that word very lightly) to sink your teeth into some of the scariest films in history, to try and scare the absolute bejeebus out of yourself.

While you try and rock yourself to sleep at night, by telling yourself the movie isn't real, it turns out there's a long list of horror films that are not only based on true events but also experienced terrifying supernatural encounters during filming.

Think The Conjuring was only terrifying for the 1 hour and 52-minute duration? Think again.

Think that The Twilight Zone isn't scary because it's not based on a true story? Don't be so sure.

These films have all experienced terrifying events during production, listen if you dare, but I can assure you, you will never watch these films the same way again.

Feeling brave? Have a listen

Want more entertainment news? Catch up here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.