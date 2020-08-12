PSA: These Mammoth Mouth-Watering Cocktails Exist & Yes, They're Your New Night-Out Must

Call the squad, this is one (or three) bevvies you won't want to miss!

The legends at Goody Two's have upped the ante on your average cocktail with these giant cocktail urns.

They are literally the equivalent of 10 large cocktails in each urn...

There is three flavours to choose from, first is Full Bloom which is made with Roku gin, lemon, pink grapefruit, cherry blossom garnished with a full bottle of Prosecco, grapefruit, rosemary and Persian rose fairy floss.

Next, is the Berry Bliss which is the perfect blend of Haku vodka, sake, strawberry & hibiscus shrub, watermelon, lime and soda garnished with frozen watermelon, strawberries and flowers.

The last and certainly not least is the Garden Party, made with Roku gin, lychee liqueur, yuzu, elderflower, lychee & soda garnished with lemon, blueberries, flowers and mint.

Each urn is $175 and filled with fresh fruit & decorated with a mix of fresh flowers & garnishes to match!

They are available on Friday and Saturday nights until 9pm for bookings only - simply request your cocktail urn in your booking notes.

To reserve your spot, simply head here. Happy sipping!

