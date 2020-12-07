These 'I'm A Celeb' Clues Have Confirmed Who's Heading Into The Jungle

A pandemic and closed borders couldn't stop Dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris from torturing giving an experience of a lifetime to a group of celebrities.

I'm A Celebrity will be back on our screens, January 3, 2021, but this time they will be in the Australian bush instead of the jungle. To keep us hyped for the impending season, Channel 10 has released a few teaser videos which give away some major hints as to who will be stepping into the jungle.

So far, they have teased an opinionated twosome, a Brownlow Medallist, A big TV star, A funny lady, and a diva.

From these clues, we're certain who's heading into the jungle:

