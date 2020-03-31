These Hidden iPhone Hacks Will Blow Your Mind!

Have you ever looked at your iPhone and thought, what are your secrets, then this is for you! Ever wanted to use your iPhone not just better, but SMARTER?! These iPhone hacks will blow your mind & have you feeling like you cracked The Da Vinci Code of iPhones in no time! Here's some ~top secret~ stuff:

Charge your battery faster

Charging your iPhone battery feels like it takes an ETERNITY! But, did you know you can do it way faster? Just put your phone in Airplane Mode & watch your battery fill up in no time. Can confirm Airplane Mode isn't just for airplanes. Amazing.

Find out how your iPhone knows where you are

If this isn't CREEPY AF, then I don't know what is! You see, your iPhone always knows where you are & that's enough to make me throw mine out the window (but I need it, so I won't). To see proof for yourself, just head to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations. Now, watch your locations unfold before you eyes! I told you it's CREEPY! You can clear the history though and turn the whole system off, so you're fine.

Measure spaces around your home

Who doesn't love measuring things! Especially when it means you don't have to move. How many times have you forgotten where you put the measuring tape? Too many! Guess what! You can measure things with your iPhone! Just head to the Measure app > position your iPhone camera onto the starting point > Tap the + icon to start measuring > Move the phone across your surface to measure it > Tap + when you're done and it will tell you how many cm's it is! I am SHOOK!

Type with swiping your finger

I'll admit it, Android users were way ahead of the game with this one. But if you didn't know, iPhone users CAN type just using their finger to swipe over the keys. Gone are the days where you have to tap keys! If you only have one hand free, this will be your saving grace. To turn on the function, head to Settings > General > Keyboard > Slide to Type (turn on)

Send unknown callers to voicemail

Ever had super annoying No Caller ID calls? Haven't we ALL! Get rid of them by heading to Settings > Phone > Silent Unknown Callers to give yourself the peace you need! Goodbye, unwanted calls!

Make the volume of all your music equal

Word on the street is that your older music plays quieter than your new music. WHAT! To have all of your music play at the same volume, just head to Settings > Music > Volume Limit to set the volume you'd like > Sound Check (turn on) and there you go! Happy listening!

Delete the last digit in calculator app

Have you ever caught yourself in the calculator app where you'd accidentally tapped in the wrong number? SAME! Then you have to clear everything & start from scratch? How annoying is it! You don't have to do that anymore because this hack will change all of that. You can actually delete the end number just by swiping your finger across the numbers at the top. To delete more digits, keep swiping until you're satisfied. This will change the way you calculate, Hallelujah!