These Great Gippsland Businesses Are Staying Open!

While it seems like Covid-19 has shut down just about everything around us, it's comforting to know that these Gippsland businesses ARE continuing to operate! So let's make sure we support local throughout these uncertain times!

CAFES/RESTAURANTS/TAKE-AWAY...

- Courthouse Restaurant in Warragul

- Middels in Drouin

- MOMO in Traralgon

- Neilsons Kitchen in Traralgon

- Yianni's Fish and Chips in Moe

GARDEN MAINTENANCE...

- L & C Tree Services in Lang Lang

HOTELS...

- Commercial Hotel in Warragul

MARKETS...

- Manny's Market in Traralgon

- Warragul Farmers Market

RETAIL - BAKERY...

- Bakers Delight, Mid Valley Shopping Centre in Morwell

RETAIL - BOOK STORE...

- Need 2 Read in Warragul

RETAIL - FIREPLACES...

- Gippsland Fireplaces in Traralgon





RETAIL - HARDWARE...

- Trafalgar True Value

If you're a local business based in Gippsland and continuing to operate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, let us know so we can add you onto this list.