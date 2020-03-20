These Great Gippsland Businesses Are Staying Open!
Let's continue to support local!
While it seems like Covid-19 has shut down just about everything around us, it's comforting to know that these Gippsland businesses ARE continuing to operate! So let's make sure we support local throughout these uncertain times!
CAFES/RESTAURANTS/TAKE-AWAY...
- Courthouse Restaurant in Warragul
- Neilsons Kitchen in Traralgon
- Yianni's Fish and Chips in Moe
GARDEN MAINTENANCE...
- L & C Tree Services in Lang Lang
HOTELS...
- Commercial Hotel in Warragul
MARKETS...
- Manny's Market in Traralgon
RETAIL - BAKERY...
- Bakers Delight, Mid Valley Shopping Centre in Morwell
RETAIL - BOOK STORE...
- Need 2 Read in Warragul
RETAIL - FIREPLACES...
- Gippsland Fireplaces in Traralgon
RETAIL - HARDWARE...
- Trafalgar True Value
If you're a local business based in Gippsland and continuing to operate throughout the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, let us know so we can add you onto this list.